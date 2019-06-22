Khloe Kardashian Posts New Cryptic Message On IG As Tristan Cheating Scandal Plays Out On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian was ‘willing to fight’ for a certain someone, which was an interesting quote to share right before the ‘KUWTK’ finale will air a behind-the-scenes look at Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“I was willing to fight for you, for us, but you gave me every reason not to” — that’s the cryptic quote Khloe Kardashian, 34, shared to her Instagram Story on June 21. While ambiguous quotes like these are nothing out of the ordinary for Khloe’s social media, the timing is important. The first half of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ two-part finale airs on June 23 — and Khloe chose to drop that nugget of wisdom on her IG Story just two days before the scandal between her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, and Kylie Jenner’s ex best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, plays out!

Judging on the sneak peek clips that KUWTK has slowly been feeding fans, the drama is going to be heavy. “I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” Khloe said in a trailer that dropped on June 17, one of the most ominous voice-overs in reality television history. In another scene, Khloe wiped her tears and said, “It just sucks it has to be so public.”

The tensions heightened in a new teaser that surfaced on June 19. At the time of filming, Khloe was getting closer to discovering exactly what happened between Tristan and Jordyn at that house party on Feb. 17. “It was really weird. She’s not giving me all the information. She’s like…he was trying to kiss me. I can’t remember if we did or not,” Khloe told sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in a family conference call, and dialed in Kylie before continuing, “I spoke to Jordyn. She was in between his legs. She said…I can’t remember if we kissed. I said, if you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me. And she said okay, I’ll call you in five minutes. She hasn’t called me and that was, like, minutes ago.” As you most likely know, Jordyn later confessed to Tristan kissing her on the lips as she left his house party (Tristan has remained silent on the matter).

Khloe didn’t have “reason” to fight for her and Tristan’s failed relationship, but she wish he did. “Khloe is not only heartbroken, but she is also disappointed and sometimes even gets angry when she thinks about how things ended between her and Tristan. Khloe wishes he had fought harder for her love and for their relationship,” a source close to the mother of True Thompson, 1, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April 2019. “Khloe was willing to forgive him for his mistakes, she desperately wanted to keep her young family together.”