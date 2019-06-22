See Pic
Julianne Hough Looks Amazing In Strapless Bikini Top During Cannes Trip

Julianne Hough turned heads on June 21 when she showed off her stunning figure in a white strapless bikini top and a flowing white skirt during her time in Cannes.

Julianne Hough, 30, was stunning during a trip in Cannes, France on June 21! The blonde beauty, who currently has her hair styled in a cute bob, was seen walking around outside while flaunting her midriff in a strapless bikini top and flowing white skirt that went below her knees. The look was definitely flattering on her and the lightweight outfit proved she’s totally in a summer mood. The Dancing with the Stars star also accessorized with a wicker handbag she wore across her body and a pair of cool shades.

This isn’t the first time Julianne has caught attention for looking fantastic. The dancer stunned when she made an appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 and wore a metallic two-piece ensemble that included a blazer over a bra top and shorts. She also wore matching heels with a pointy toe, and proved she can rock off any type of attire.

When Julianne is not impressing others with her outfits, she’s working on becoming a mom! Her hockey player husband, Brooks Laich, 35, recently opened up to US Weekly about how he and Julianne are trying to start a family with the help of in vitro fertilization treatments. “My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” he told the publication. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.” Julianne has been open about her struggle with endometriosis, which makes getting pregnant tougher, so it’s understandable why she and Brooks would choose IVF.

We look forward to seeing more gorgeous pics of Julianne in the future and wish her and Brooks all the best in their journey to starting a family!