Dennis McKinley Sends Birthday Love To Porsha Williams Amid Split Rumors: Wishes Her A ‘Happy 38’

Despite rumors of a split, Dennis McKinley still has nothing but love for Porsha Williams as she turns 38. He sent her a heartfelt message amid reports he was unfaithful.

While neither Porsha Williams or Dennis McKinley have officially confirmed they’ve split, he’s still showing her plenty of love on her 38th birthday. On June 22 he posted a photo to his Instagram of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star holding a bouquet of red roses and smiling as she’s sitting in a seat aboard a private jet. The 42-year-old businessman told her “Happy 38! ❤️🙏🏾” in he caption and noted it was a throwback to her birthday exactly one year ago in 2018. Hmm…so he has no current pics with the birthday girl on her big day? That’s not a good sign.

The pair reportedly split earlier this week amid rumors that he amidst rumors that he was caught cheating on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. He denied the allegations when they surfaced in May and Sincerely claimed she’d “never met” Dennis at all. But when the breakup story hit on June 20, Porsha shared a cryptic Instagram post that read “Dear God, I made it out of bed this morning….Thank you so much.” The couple share a baby daughter Pilar, who turned exactly three-months-old on Porsha’s birthday.

Porsha isn’t going to see the sweet IG message from Dennis as she’s unfollowed him on Instagram. She also recently took a ladies only vacation with her mom, sister and Pilar and shared a photo to her IG where her engagement ring from Dennis was noticeably absent. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, her relationship troubles will play out on season 12 of RHOA, which is currently filming.

“Production was notified that they suddenly needed to film a few days ago for Porsha and it was having to do with her issues with Dennis,” the pal explained. “Dennis isn’t really fighting for her, either. Her family hasn’t been the biggest fan of Dennis, but they’ve been supporting Porsha as she really wanted to make this work.”

In the comments of Dennis’ birthday post to Porsha, fans told him he needs to fight for his woman. “Hope this is just a storyline you guys give off real good energy together ♥️🙏🏾” one woman wrote while another told him “Fight for her, Dennis 😩” One user told him “Dude get your family back…EVERYONE has made mistakes but your family is worth fighting for 💯” while a women named Olivia wrote, “I really admired you guys together and if this break up is real I pray you guys and work things out. Little PJ would love to have her parents together. Get your woman Dennis pull out all the stops.”