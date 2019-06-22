Ciara Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: BTS Shots From Taylor Swift’s Music Video & More

Ciara killed it on social media over the past few days! From starring in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ video to sharing plenty of great snaps, she deserves to be Instagram Queen of the Week!

Ciara is always a queen – but based on her social media activity these past seven days, we’ve also decided she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week! From blessing her followers with behind-the-scenes shots from Taylor Swift‘s “You Need To Calm Down” video to sharing a cute video of her and Serena Williams teaching their young daughters some French sayings, there’s plenty of reasons to love everything Ciara’s shared on Insta lately.

Taylor’s music video dropped bright and early on Monday morning, which was promptly followed by tons of photos and videos from set posted by the various celebrities who starred in the visual. One of those celebs was Ciara, who acted as an officiator at Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita‘s on-screen wedding. The “Level Up” hitmaker wore a plunging orange latex jumpsuit for her part, along with a matching tangerine cape and a baby blue sash with hearts on it.

Ciara kicked off her posts with a selfie, followed by a boomerang of her in the complete look. She captioned the first post, “#YouNeedToCalmDown” and the second, “Thanks for having me @TaylorSwift. My first time officiating a wedding.. Yas!! #YouNeedToCalmDown.”

But the BTS shots didn’t stop there. Ciara also included a still from the video of her standing with the two grooms alongside a caption that read, “@JesseTyler @JustinMikita. Wedding is Lit #Equality #YNTCDmusicvideo.” This post unfortunately garnered some unwanted attention with a commenter adding, “Ciara. You shouldn’t be doing this. We respect u too much, Being at a gay wedding is one thing and joining them together is even more a greater sin. We love you but this is wrong.” But being the absolute queen she is, Ciara clapped back in the comments, writing, “Firstly, Christians don’t judge. Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown.”

The mother-of-two continued to slay the Insta game, sharing everything from sexy snaps from Cannes of her wearing a white blazer dress to her cover of Essence. She rounded out the week with Serena by bringing both her and the tennis star’s daughters – Sienna, 2, and Alexis, 1, respectively – to the pool. While swimming in Cannes, the two moms tried teaching their kids how to say “Bonjour.” So cute! Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Ciara’s best pics ever.