Cardi B Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie After Being Indicted – Sexy Pic

Cardi B flaunted her amazing curves in a new Instagram pic while wearing Savage x Fenty lingerie!

We’re not the only big Rihanna, 31, fans around here! Cardi B, 26, showed some love to the “We Found Love” singer in her latest Instagram pic posted on June 21. In the photo, Cardi wore the Laced Satin Cupless Corset from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line along with the matching underwear. The top retails for $105, while the underwear costs $30.

Cardi paired the look with silver pasties, black fishnet stockings, and tie-up platform silver heeled booties. She accessorized with draping diamond earrings and a tennis bracelet, and wore her hair straight and down. Cardi took the selfie, revealing her yellow long nails and dressing room.

The revealing selfie came amidst Cardi’s indictment. “The defendant [Cardi] has been indicted,” the Queens district attorney office told HollywoodLife. “Her next court appearance will be an arraignment on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 before Justice Zayas in the ceremonial courtroom on the first floor.” The rapper was indicted with 14 charges. Among the charges Cardi was indicted with were: felony attempted assault, criminal solicitation, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and conspiracy and harassment.

Cardi seemed unbothered by the charges in her latest pic, and we wonder what she’ll wear to the arraignment – it prob won’t be from Rihanna’s lingerie line, though. The outcome of Cardi’s indictment is yet to be determined, but HollywoodLife will be sure to update you with the story.