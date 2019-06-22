Blake Shelton Reveals The Sweet ‘Handmade’ Birthday Gift He Got From Gwen Stefani: ‘It’s Pretty Cool’

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for years, that doesn’t mean they don’t still surprise each other with beautiful gifts for each other.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 49, recently celebrated Blake’s birthday, which was on June 18, and the No Doubt singer pulled out all the stops for her number one guy! She made him a homemade sign for his ranch. “It’s like a ‘Welcome to the Ranch’-type sign,” Blake revealed to People. “It was a handmade deal. It’s pretty cool.” In addition to the sign Gwen made for Blake, she also threw her boyfriend of four years a pizza party on Thursday, June 20.

Blake said that Gwen had asked him what he wanted to do to celebrate his special day, and he pointed out that they had a “big pizza oven” and that they needed “to figure out how to use that thing. “So they have a friend who actually owns a pizza restaurant here in town, he came over and knew how to do it,” Blake added. “I have no idea how to do any of that stuff. It’s either a frozen pizza for me or Pizza Hut.”

Among the party guests were Gwen’s children, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5. The boys’ dad is Gavin Rossdale, 53, who Gwen was married to from 2002 to 2016. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Gwen feels co-parenting with Gavin. “Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting,” our insider revealed.

“Gwen and Gavin really don’t speak that much unless they need to,” the insider continued. “No matter what though, they always put their kids first, they just don’t agree on most things, but what exes do?” Anyway, It sounds like Blake had a terrific birthday – and we saw some of it, too, on Gwen’s social media! We can’t wait to see what’s next from this lovely couple.