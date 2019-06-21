Sofia Richie Hangs With Miranda Kerr & Friends As Scott Disick & Kourtney Vacation Without Her

Sofia Richie isn’t at all salty that she’s missing out on a vacation with Scott & Kourtney. In a new photo, she was absolutely beaming alongside Miranda Kerr & told fans she she was surrounded by ‘good energy.’

Sofia Richie, 20, attended the June 20 launch of Miranda Kerr’s new skincare line, and was sure to take a photo with the woman of the hour. The two ladies were seen striking a pose together at the star-studded bash, both looking beyond gorgeous in pink ensembles. Sofia donned a dark pink jumpsuit and strappy sandals as she stood next to mom-to-be. Former Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda also rocked the color pink, but her ensemble featured a much more vivid hue. The star’s fuchsia mini-dress was the perfect fit for the colorful event, and the star sweetly cradled her growing baby bump in one of the photos from the day. Judging from Sofia’s wide smile, she’s not experiencing any FOMO at all about staying home while her boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36, vacations with Kourtney Kardashian, 40. “A day surrounded with good energy,” Sofia captioned her Instagram photo with Miranda.

As Miranda celebrated the launch of her skincare line, Kora Organics, fans couldn’t held that the guest list of celebrities included her ex, Orlando Bloom’s, fiancee, Katy Perry! The ladies proved there’s absolutely no bad blood between them as they posed for a photo together at the party, which Miranda then posted to her Instagram with the caption, “Thanks for shining bright with me.”

Meanwhile, Sofia’s boyfriend Scott is jet-setting around the world with his ex, Kourtney. While Sofia usually joins them on their adventures, she skipped out this time around. While she may have stayed back seeing as her father Lionel Richie’s birthday fell in the middle of the trip, it looks like she doesn’t mind at all. Plus, it gives Scott and Kourtney some quality time with their kids! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are soaking up the sun in Costa Rica with their sons Mason Disick, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6. Kim Kardashian, 38, and daughter North West, 6, were also seen in photos from a family beach day on June 20. It’s a true family affair!

These ladies were both looking to stunning in pink for the Kora Organics launch! And –just look at Miranda’s pregnancy glow. The model announced she was expecting her 2nd child with husband Evan Spiegel in March of 2019.