Sofia Richie: Why She Isn’t On Vacation With Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian In Costa Rica

Sofia Richie was noticeably absent in family photos from boyfriend Scott Disick’s Costa Rican vacation with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian on June 20. So, where is the young model? Has Scott and Sofia’s relationship hit a rough patch?

Sofia Richie, 20, is not in Costa Rica with boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and their kids, sons Mason Disick, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6. But, that doesn’t mean the model wasn’t invited on the family getaway, which Kim Kardashian, 38, and daughter North West, 6, are also present on. “Sofia has an open invitation to join them,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, noting that there’s no bad blood between the famous family and Sofia. “It’s not like they’re trying to shut her out or anything like that, she’s just busy with her own work, so it’s unlikely she’ll go,” the source says. Not to mention, the family is shooting footage for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, “so although they’ll be enjoying themselves, they’re working most of the time.”

A separate source close to Sofia went on to explain that she is all for Scott taking some time away with his kids and their mother. “Sofia has told Scott that she feels he should be able to go be with his family and do his thing whenever he wants. She feels it’s healthy for them to do things together and separate,” the second insider says, adding that Sofia has future trips without Scott planned for this summer. “She really wants to spend a lot of time back east in the Hamptons with friends and is in the process of planning another trip with friends too. She’s really independent,” the source explains.

Sofia’s been very busy while her man is on vacation. Her father, Lionel Richie celebrated his 70th birthday on June 20, so it’s possible that she hung back to spend time with her dad. That same day, Sofia also attended the launch of Miranda Kerr’s new skincare line in LA. And, she shared a cute snap of the two on her Instagram Story.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their eldest child, son Mason on a family vacation in Costa Rica on June 20, 2019. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott have been enjoying family time in Costa Rica as seen in photos from a family beach day on June 20. They were pictured (above) with their eldest son, Mason, as he sat in a boat on the water. Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian showed off her bikini body in a black two-piece, while her daughter took a swim with her cousins.