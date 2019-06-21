Nicki Minaj Drags Miley Cyrus: She’s A ‘Perdue Chicken’ & Performed Oral Sex On Mike Will Made-It ‘In The Studio’

Miley Cyrus believed there was no ‘beef’ between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, but Nicki clearly has beef with Miley — the rapper essentially called Miley a raw chicken and made one wild accusation.

Miley Cyrus, 26, may have meant no shade with the line “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” in her song “Cattitude,” but Nicki Minaj, 36, still has a bone to pick with the pop star. In the June 21 episode of Queen Radio, the “Barbie Dreamz” rapper took aim at Miley: “Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.” Yes, Nicki just suggested that Miley looks like a raw chicken — and it gets even shadier.

“I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s d*ck in the studio,” Nicki alleged, referring to Mike WiLL Made-It, 30, a record producer who worked with Miley on her 2013 album Bangerz. Nicki did not give a timeline behind her wild allegation, which can not be confirmed at the moment — HollywoodLife has reached out to Miley and Mike WiLL’s reps for comment.

The shade didn’t end there, as the Queen Radio added, “Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b*tches wanna be Nicki.” This was a jab at Miley’s now heavily-memed character on Black Mirror, Ashley O — a fictional pop star who rocks a purple wig, much like Nicki’s affinity for colorful wigs. Yikes — and we thought this feud was buried. Fans wondered if Miley’s “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” line was intended to be shady, but this theory was later debunked. “I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” the Disney alum said of Cardi and Nicki’s longstanding rivalry, and even ventured to say that the two rappers are “both queens” in a May interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Miley’s recent comments sang a much different tune in the days leading up to the 2015 MTV VMAs. As you recall, Nicki missed out on a nomination for “Video of the Year,” which led her to tweet, “Black women influence pop culture so much but are rarely rewarded for it” (Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” video took the crown in the same category in 2014). In response to Nicki’s anger, Miley told The New York Times, “If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it. And it’s not anger like, ‘Guys, I’m frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.’ You made it about you. Not to sound like a b*tch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my V.M.A.'” She later added, “What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite.”