Fans of ‘Old Town Road’ are in for a treat, because Lil Nas X just released his debut EP! The viral star tapped Cardi B for one track on the album and it’s a MUST-listen.

Lil Nas X and Cardi B, 26, on the same track together? Sign us up. The two stars teamed up for a song, “Rodeo” off of Lil Nas’ first ever album release! The budding star dropping his EP entitled 7 on June 21 and it already has everyone chattering. After the viral success of “Old Town Road” fans couldn’t wait to hear more from the 20-year-old singer/rapper and they weren’t disappointed. “I’m calling it, Rodeo by Lil Nas X and Cardi B will be the next big track,” one fan tweeted after taking a listen to the fiery new anthem.

Queen Cardi isn’t the only feature on the new album. Billy Ray Cyrus makes an appearance on the official “Old Town Road” remix — the very song that propelled Lil Nas to superstardom in the first place. After inciting a major controversy because no one (including the Billboard charts) could decide whether he was a country or hip-hop artist, the artist paved a lane all his own and landed himself millions of new fans.

“This EP is going to get everybody ready for this album that’s coming later,” Lil Nas X told Zane Lowe of the release. “It can be 20 songs a day, and then it’ll be like, ‘Oh, 35?’ And then I’ll be like, ‘Oh, wait, oh, I like these ones. I like this one now. Oh, this is like 27 songs.’ And it’s like, nah. But a lot of songs I go in with the intent of finishing, so if I feel like I might want to finish making a song while I’m listening to the beat I’m just like, ‘Cut the whole thing,’ pretty much.”

Take a listen to Lil Nas X’s brand new EP including his track with Cardi, above! With the impressive new mini-album, the star just proved everyone that he’s no one-hit wonder after all.