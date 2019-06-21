Justin Bieber Confronted By Fake Ivan Drago To Fight After Challenging Tom Cruise To Boxing Match

Justin Bieber was challenged to a fight by a wannabe Ivan Drago, the fictional boxing champion from the ‘Rocky’ films. JB was approached by the man in LA 2 weeks after he asked Tom Cruise to fight!

If you’re looking to go to blows with Justin Bieber, get in line! The 25-year-old singer was outside of Craig’s restaurant on June 20, when he was ambushed by questions from an Ivan Drago impersonator, who challenged him to a fight [seen below, via TMZ]. “Why do you want to fight the old guy,” the man, who was dressed in full boxing gear, asked Justin. His “old guy” reference was seemingly aimed at Tom Cruise, 56, who Bieber randomly challenged to a boxing match in a tweet on June 9.

“Come on, man, let’s fight the Russian guy. Let’s fight a real fight!”, the man continued yelling as Justin paid no mind to his antics. The “I Don’t Care” singer walked out of the Hollywood hotspot and hopped into his black SUV to leave the paparazzi-filled area. The shirtless man laughed as he raised his red boxing gloves in the air.

The whole fight situation began when JB took to Twitter with a proposal, asking Tom Cruise to get in the ring with him. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” JB tweeted earlier this month. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”, he continued. Justin even went as far as to tag UFC President Dana White in his tweet, in hopes of securing a venue for the proposed matchup.

Just a few days after JB sent out the tweet, he backpedaled on his boxing motion. “I was just playing,” he told TMZ. “It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.” He continued: “I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight. I’d have to get super in shape, I’m really skinny right now. I think he’d probably be out of my weight class. He’s got that dad strength.”

Dana White eventually caught wind of the whole situation and issued a response. “I didn’t know if it was real or not. I still don’t know if it’s real,” Dana said during an interview on Guerilla Cross Radio. “Everybody is talking about it, but Justin hasn’t contacted me.”