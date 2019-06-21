Newlyweds Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Double Date With Friends Days Before ‘Official’ 2nd Wedding

Wedding planning can sure work up an appetite. Ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s rumored second, ‘official’ ceremony in France, the two newlyweds met up with friends in Paris for a bite to eat.

The “City of Light” is known for many things, but Paris is primarily known for its cuisine and for being one of the most romantic places on earth. Sophie Turner, 23, and her new husband, Joe Jonas, 29, experienced both on June 20. The couple was spotted at the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris before heading out to dinner with friends. The Game of Thrones star dressed casually for this double date, as Sophie wore a Dickies t-shirt and a pair of hip-hugging jeans that flaunted her flat stomach. Her rockstar husband rocked a pair of skinny jeans, a checkered top, and white sneakers.

Don’t expect these two to keep things so casual when they tie the knot for the second time. Joe and Sophie got married in Las Vegas on May 1, which included a pre-wedding party at the Carbone restaurant and an Elvis Presley impersonator as their officiant, was an inexpensive and efficient affair. However, Joe and Sophie’s sister in law, Priyanka Chopra, revealed a week later that the two were “going to have this amazing, beautiful wedding, obviously.” Immediately after saying that, Priyanka was afraid that she said something she shouldn’t have, but Joe and Sophie had been teasing a French wedding since November 2018.

This whole wedding will be an international affair. Joe’s “bachelor party” – which is odd to say since he was legally married when it went down around May 31 – took place in Ibiza. Nick Jonas, Jordan McGraw, and Joe’s fellow DNCE member Cole Whittle were all spotted in the several snapshots taken on the trip. Kevin Jonas admitted that the booze was flowing freely during this celebration. “You should have seen us yesterday,” he joked during an interview with Capital FM.

While Joe celebrated his last day of “bachelordom” in Ibiza, Sophie said good-bye to her single life (keep in mind that she was also married at the time) in Spain. She and her Game of Thrones co-star and BFF Maisie Williams took a private jet from London to Spain on June 9. Sophie, Maisie, and the rest of the party – which included Nadia Parkes, Maddie Spalding, and Blair Noel Croce – was headed for Benidorm, a seaside resort town in Spain. While Sophie’s camp didn’t confirm that this was her “bachelorette” party, it appeared to be something like that. Huh. Joe parties in Ibiza, Sophie soaks up the Spanish sun, and the two say “I do” in France. What a wonderful worldly wedding.