Jessa Duggar Is Rushed To The Hospital After Delivering 3rd Baby On Her Couch In New Video

Things did NOT go as planned when Jessa Duggar gave birth to her third child — and it resulted in her needing to be hospitalized after having the baby on the couch in her own home! Of course, the dramatic delivery was caught on video.

Jessa Duggar’s water broke when she least expected it — while she was drinking a smoothie in the kitchen two weeks before her due date! Her plan was to have the baby at a birthing suite in the hospital with her midwife, but the very same morning her water broke…her midwife went out of town. So, she and husband, Ben Seewald, put their backup plan into place: Having the baby at home with another midwife. It led to quite an unexpected series of events, which were captured by Counting On cameras for an online special, A Baby Girl for Jessa, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH HERE.

After working hard to get the contractions started, Jessa eventually went into labor at her home, with the midwife in attendance. After just three hours, she started delivering the baby….RIGHT ON HER COUCH! Jessa burst into tears when she was finally able to hold her little girl, Ivy Jane Seewald. “Waiting through a pregnancy to meet your baby seems like it takes forever,” Jessa admitted. “So those first few moments, right after the baby is born are the absolute sweetest moment of your life. Looking at that sweet baby, I always cry.”

The craziness of Jessa’s delivery didn’t end there, though. After giving birth, Jessa’s bleeding didn’t stop, and paramedics had to be called to rush her to the hospital. Once she arrived, she was given Pitocin to stop the bleeding, and luckily, she didn’t need a blood transfusion. Eventually, she was feeling “great,” and her sons, Spurgeon and Henry, were able to come in and meet little Ivy.

Ivy was born on May 26, and the birth was announced two days later on May 28. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift,” Jessa gushed at the time. “She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”