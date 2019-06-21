See Pics
Jenelle Evans & David Eason Look Carefree Cruising Around D.C. On Scooters Amidst Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may be fighting for their kids, but they’re also enjoying time out and about in Washington, D.C. in new pics.

Amid Jenelle Evans, 27 and David Eason’s, 30, battle for custody over their children after he killed the family dog to allegedly protect their daughter Ensley, 2, against the animal, the couple was seen wandering around Washington, D.C. riding on electric scooters, according to pics obtained by TMZ. Jenelle wore a pink romper, sandals, and a black backpack while out with David, while her husband wore a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a hat.

Their D.C. trip was due to Jenelle reportedly attending meetings for an upcoming makeup line. “She’s meeting with potential distributors,” a source told the site. David tagged along with Jenelle for her work trip, and it looked like the two enjoyed the country’s capitol and its scenery in between her work obligations.

The couple’s outing came less than a week after Jenelle defended her husband on Father’s Day, when David was named in an Investigation Discovery article about the most “frightening fathers.” Jenelle took to her Facebook page to slam the article for mentioning her husband, who she accused of domestic abuse just one year ago. “This channel is false and bunch of BS,” Jenelle said. “You put my husband on the most frightening list when he was PROTECTING HIS CHILD FROM BEING BITTEN BY A DOG IN THE FACE.”

“This is absolutely absurd,” the Teen Mom star continued. “I’ve been physically beaten by ex’s, slapped in my face, almost died, ran over by a truck from my ex…. and NONE OF THIS was while I was in a relationship with David Eason. You have him on a list for SERIAL KILLERS and KIDNAPPERS AND ITS ALL UNTRUE.” The star added, “This is f****** ridiculous. You base my husband being dangerous off of protecting his children? I’ve been through the ringer in life but one thing David has done for my family is being a GREAT FATHER.” The outcome of whether or not Jenelle and David will regain custody over their children is still yet to be determined.