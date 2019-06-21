Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut: How To Get New Filled Treat On 50th Anniversary Of Moon Landing

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing than with a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme!

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in 1969, and Krispy Kreme is kicking off the celebration early by introducing new Original Filled Doughnuts! “It’s round. It’s glazed. And for the first time in the U.S., it’s FILLED! Introducing Original Filled Doughnuts. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, an out-of-this-world innovation by Krispy Kreme has arrived. Featuring Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® doughnut, the new product is currently available in your choice of two fillings: Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, providing the perfect bite every time,” the establishment’s official site says.

But that’s not all! You can try one for FREE on Saturday, June 22, at one of Krispy Kreme’s participating shops listed on their website. And here’s what you need to know: The offer is valid 6/22/2019 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops, there’s a limit of 1 free Original Filled Doughnut per guest, it’s not valid with any other offer or coupon, not valid online, at grocery or convenience stores, and it’s only applicable while supplies fast. So don’t hesitate — make sure you get into your local Krispy Kreme early and try one!

Are you ready for these amazing new doughnuts? We’ve had them, and let’s just say they’ll blow your mind.