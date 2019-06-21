Dairy Queen Free Ice Cream: How To Get A Free Cone On The First Day Of Summer

What’s a better way to celebrate the first day of summer than with a free ice cream cone? In honor of the start of the season, Dairy Queen is ready to hook you up with a free tasty treat.

June 21 marks the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and with temperatures rising up, it’s time to cool down with some ice cream. Enter Dairy Queen. The brand is offering free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase all day long, per Thrillist. While one cannot simply walk into a local DQ restaurant and walk out with a cone without buying something, it’s still a pretty tasty deal. To get the free cone, you need to download the DQ mobile app.

After that, find a local participating location. You’ll then see a coupon to get you a free cone with any purchase. Get yourself a vanilla cone with the signature DQ swirl on top. Or, get a chocolate cone, if that is your fancy. You could even give DQ’s Dreamsicle flavor a try (that’s the cross between orange and vanilla with a crunchy topping.) If you haven’t yet, today would be the day. The cone would be free, so you wouldn’t be losing any money. Why not live a little? After all, the first day of Summer only comes once a year.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing, said in a statement, per USA Today. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.” The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, so this tasty extravaganza does a whole lot of good for children in need. If you need any more incentive to get a free cone, DQ is also running a mobile game and sweepstakes that could land lucky customers prizes like gift cards or a trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

Hi Don- It's true! We're celebrating the #FirstDayofSummer with a free small cone or dipped cone with any purchase. All you need to do is download the DQ mobile app to redeem. Available on 6/21 only at participating US locations. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 21, 2019

2019 has seen fans of free food get their fill. The 2019 NBA Finals have hooked up millions with free burritos and tacos. Chipotle gave away so many burritos as the Toronto Raptors stormed their way over the Golden State Warriors to their first NBA Championship. Yet, because the Warriors “stole” a game during the Finals, Taco Bell gave away free Doritos Locos Tacos in celebration of this cheeky win. Huh. Anyone else craving tacos and ice cream now? Is it time for lunch?