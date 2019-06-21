Erika Jayne Slams Haters Who Criticized Her Posting A NSFW Pic On Instagram

Erika Jayne will not let haters silence her. The reality television star fired back against people shaming her for sharing a picture of her body.

After Erika Jayne, 47, shared an NSFW photo on her Instagram account, baring her backside to her followers, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star received backlash from people on the post. People reacted to the naked photo by saying, “Lots of young women see this! Please think of the example you are putting out there! Are you a porn star?” The celeb clapped back, “You sound threatened.”

When one person asked if Erika is going through a “crisis,” Erika set the record straight on the person shaming her for simply sharing a photo of her body. “No crisis here,” Erika said. “Try trolling elsewhere. You’re boring. Happy I finally acknowledged you? I bet you are… please do not respond.” Another hater mentioned Erika’s husband, Thomas Girardi, 80. “What does your hubby think about this pic?” Erika shot back, “He thinks it [sic] great. Bet yours does too… Don’t bother responding. Thanks.”

Another person commented, “You know what’s much cooler than this? A woman who can get attention/have a platform with her clothes on! Some things should be preserved for the bedroom. Can’t even open the gram in public anymore. Geez.” Erika replied, “Honey, this pic is nothing but good. Let’s see your ass…” Someone else said, “I thought you was the classy of the ladies.. a photo like this?? With a husband and a son!! I don’t think so…” Erika said, “Please leave. We’re having fun here. Save that judgment for your life.”

And another added, “Your husband like this picture I am sure he is proud of you [lol] unbelievable wow no respect,” in all capital letters. Erika replied, “Could you post a picture of your *ss? I would like to compare and then we will see who is embarrassed… bet I win.” We applaud Erika for standing up for herself and not letting these haters walk all over her.