Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

Some of our favorite stars were out & about in the most gorgeous outfits this week & we rounded up our top ten best dressed celebrities!

There were so many events all over the world this week and celebrities stepped out in some of their best outfits to-date. Emily Ratajkowski, 28, has been killing it this week in a slew of sexy looks, both on and off the red carpet. Our favorite look from her though, was definitely her Grecian goddess ensemble for the Vertical Entertainment Special Screening of her new film, Lying & Stealing, on Monday, June 17 in NYC. Emily looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white Narciso Rodriguez Spring 2020 gown that was draped across her petite frame perfectly. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the bodice was loose-fitting and wrapped in the front. The rest of the gown was cinched in at her tiny waist, flowing into a skintight maxi skirt with ruching on the front and sides of the skirt. Emily completed her entire look with gorgeous gold ankle-strap sandals and chunky gold jewelry, opting to throw her hair up into a messy bun, parting the front of her hair in the middle, leaving two pieces out to frame her face.

Rihanna, 31, has also been super busy this week, but it was her sexy hot pink dress at her Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in New York City, that landed her a spot on the best dressed list. Rihanna arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress which hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. The tight little frock featured spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline that showed off some cleavage, while the side of the dress was ruched, showing off her toned legs. In true RiRi style, she accessorized with the most fabulous jewels, opting to wear a pair of David Webb Grand Girandole Earrings, the David Webb Aquamarine Stud Cuff, the David Webb Cubist Ring and the David Webb Ring with brilliant-cut diamonds. Aside from her dazzling jewels, she rocked a matching pair of satin hot pink ankle-strap sandals, a Medea Short White Purse, and gorgeous, long tight braids that ended at her waist, adding a bright pink lip, and voluminous lashes.

Two of our other favorite looks this week came from Sofia Richie, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 23, who both opted to wear this summer’s hottest trend – yellow. Sofia arrived at the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in NYC. Sofia opted to wear a fitted pastel yellow suit featuring an alice + olivia Skye Blazer with a plunging V-neckline, held together by one tiny clasp at her waist. Sofia opted to go completely braless underneath the blazer, showing off major cleavage and adding a simple gold necklace. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cropped trousers, which were fitted at the top and flowed into flare legs at the bottom, and topped her look off with a pair of black leather and gold ankle-strap sandals and fabulous big chunky gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kendall, was out in NYC on Monday, June 17, when she wore a bright yellow, sexy sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. The skintight dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline and the hem of the dress ended just below her knees. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, a Vita Fede Bardot Crystal Ring, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses.

Some of our other favorite looks from this week came from Lily James, 30, and Kate McKinnon, 35, at the London premiere of the film, Yesterday, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, on June 18. Lily looked gorgeous in a sheer white custom Burberry dress which featured sheer long sleeves & a sheer bodice, completely embellished with crystals, while Kate looked just as fabulous in a tight sheer black Akris gown that hugged her petite frame perfectly with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage.