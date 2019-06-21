Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Pack On Hot PDA In Bathing Suits On Cannes Vacation

Business or pleasure trip? Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union ventured across the pond for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but couldn’t keep their hands off one another at the local beach!

Dwyane Wade, 37, and Gabrielle Union, 46, are helping France’s reputation for romance. The married couple of nearly five years traveled abroad for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that ran between June 17 to 21, where they both spoke at panels. But instead of a room full of audience members, the lovers engaged with one another at a local beach on June 21! As you can see in these photos, Gabrielle wrapped her arms around Dwyane, and they looked at one another with puppy eyes. The basketball star may have just retired from the NBA in April 2019, but he was still able to casually lift his wife above the water as she straddled his abs!

The lovers’ beach attire made their PDA even steamier — Gabrielle rocked a cheeky, snakeskin bikini, while Dwyane directed attention onto his ripped body in a pair of tiny blue swim shorts. Despite all the public affection, it was actually a family beach day! The parents played in the water with their daughter Kaavia, 7 months, and Dwyane’s son Zion, 12. Back on the sand, Gabrielle helped Kaavia take little steps on the beach — you can watch the precious video below.

This wasn’t the Wades’ first beach day, as the “WadeWorldTour2019” also included a dressy photo shoot on the sea shore on June 20. Gabrielle looked like a goddess in a multi-colored Alberta Ferretti gown, but her dress’s designer label didn’t stop her from tackling Dwyane on the sand — she enlisted the help of his son for the surprise attack! Gabrielle and Dwyane’s vacation agenda also included family nap time and hanging out with Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, who also traveled abroad for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Gabrielle is busy promoting her new police drama series with Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest, but the #WadeWorldTour2019 is in full force. An earlier stop on this “tour” was Greece, where Dwyane and Gabrielle enjoyed a romantic getaway at the end of May.