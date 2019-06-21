Cardi B Tells Fans She’s Dropping $400K on Kulture’s 1st Birthday Party On Instagram Live

‘No lie’ — Cardi B estimated that her daughter Kulture’s first birthday party will be ‘about’ $400,000, but made the announcement just two days before a grand jury indicted her on 14 charges.

With a name like Kulture, a supermarket birthday cake and balloon animals just won’t do. Cardi B, 26, is going all out for her daughter’s first ever birthday party, as her mini me turns one on July 10. “No lie, I’m spending about $400,00,” Cardi announced in an Instagram Live session on June 19. Guessing your next immediate thought, she continued, “And it’s like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and sh*t costs!”

Just look at fellow one-year-old celebrity Stormi Webster, whose parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bought a personalized carnival for their baby’s first birthday party — “sh*t” does cost! It looks like Cardi won’t make $400,000 birthday parties a tradition, however. “But after that first birthday party… Ha ha!” the “Money” rapper added, giving fans that Cardi-signature laugh. But these high-baller plans were made before a big announcement: a grand jury indicted the mother on 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault “with intent to cause serious physical injury” — TMZ first broke the news on June 21, which a spokesperson for the Queens District Court confirmed with HollywoodLife.

The charges come from Cardi’s alleged involvement in a New York strip club fight in Aug. 2018, where she is suspected of allegedly ordering an attack on bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi. Cardi allegedly believed that Jade was having an affair with her husband Offset, 27, and she was arrested in Oct. 2018 after reportedly turning herself into police. The rapper will head back to court for an arraignment on June 25 — we have faith that Cardi will still set aside time for party planning, though!

Despite Cardi’s latest legal setback, she still has reason to celebrate (asides from Kulture’s upcoming birthday). She was the first female rapper to receive the “Songwriter of the Year” award at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards on June 20, and on the very next day, she dropped “Rodeo” — a collaborative effort between her and Lil Nas X!