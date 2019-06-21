Brynn Elliott Unveils Moving New Piano Video For Poetic Single ‘Tongue Tied’

Brynn Elliott will completely captivate you from start to finish with her new video! The songstress is premiering her stunning new ‘Tongue Tied’ visual with HollywoodLife right here.

Brynn Elliott, 24, captivated fans with her gorgeous ballad “Tongue Tied” upon its release, and now, they’re receiving a stunning visual to match. The budding songstress, who graduated from an Ivy League school before inking a major label record deal, continues to impress with the striking new video and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the clip, right here.

Ahead of the video’s release, Brynn told HL all about the inspiration behind the track. “‘Tongue Tied’ was one of the first love songs I ever wrote. When I was at school I was studying philosophy and wanted to write songs about that and not about love, boys or relationships. But then I went through the experience of love and breakups in college and realized it’s the most philosophical thing we could ever go through as human beginnings. ‘Tongue Tied’ was the song that came out of that realization,” the singer says.

It’s been Brynn’s best year yet, and earlier in 2019, the musician told us about the standout moments from her incredible journey so far. “Oh my goodness, so many memorable moments. You know, last fall I got to play my first national TV performance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and honestly right before I walked on stage to do my song, “Might Not Like Me” for them, that was kind of like a moment where it kind of all hit me like, ‘how is this my life?’” she recalled.

Be one of the first to check out Brynn’s brand new video, above! And — be sure to check out all of the tracks off her debut EP, Time Of Our Lives.