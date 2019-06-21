The feud between Bethenny Frankel and Sunny Hostin has officially escalated to a whole new level after the reality star responded to ‘The View’ host’s shocking claims about her parenting.

Bethenny Frankel is firing back at Sunny Hostin’s claims that she yelled at The View host’s child on the beach one time. “I don’t know,” Bethenny told Andy Cohen during the June 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I think she’s been drinking or taking some drugs. I don’t know. I don’t know her.” Obviously, these are some shocking accusations from Bethenny, who did not provide any proof to back up what she’s alleging about Sunny. Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for a fan to send Sunny a clip of the segment on Twitter, and she immediately had a response of her own.

“Not surprising that a reality TV personality who yells and bullies little kids on a beach lies,” Sunny wrote. “But I have witnesses Bethenny. [Regina Jansen] feel free to weigh in. #receipts. oh and Bethenny – defamation ain’t cute.” Clearly, Sunny is denying the accusations made by Bethenny against her. After posting that tweet, Sunny followed up with a screenshot that showed Bethenny had blocked her on the social media app. Meanwhile, Bethenny has not responded on Twitter or said anything beyond her WWHL interview.

This whole situation was brought to light during the June 13 episode of The View, when Sunny and her co-hosts were discussing a fight that went down between Bethenny and Luann de Lesseps on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York. The discussion prompted Sunny to tell her story about the incident, which allegedly took place between Bethenny and Sunny’s child in the Hamptons in 2016.

“I don’t know Bethenny, but I’ve seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child on the beach,” Sunny explained. “It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about seven, playing with other children at 2:00 in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach. [She] yelled at my child.”

Sunny also revealed that Bethenny wound up being “very gracious” after the alleged incident. “[She] sent me some of the Skinnygirl margarita stuff later,” Sunny said. “Maybe she’s much nicer now, but she was pretty ugly to all of us.” Looks like this drama is heating up once again!