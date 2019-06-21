Andy Cohen Fires Back At Fans Slamming Him For Not Supporting Lisa Vanderpump After Mom’s Death

Andy Cohen was not having the shade from Lisa Vanderpump fans, who accused him of not expressing his condolences to the former ‘RHOBH’ star after her mother passed on June 20. He set the record straight in a few sassy tweets.

Andy Cohen, 51, did indeed send his love and support to Lisa Vanderpump, 58, after news of her mother’s death on Thursday. Jean Vanderpump passed away this week at 84 years old, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will know that tensions have been running high since LVP skipped the season 9 reunion after quitting the show over drama with her fellow housewives. So, Lisa’s loyal fan base was quick to come at Andy, who did not publicly release a statement about her mother’s passing.

“Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” a Twitter user, identified by the name of Cathy, wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Shame on you Andy.” The tweet clearly struck a note with the RHOBH executive producer, who responded with: “Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences,” in a reply tweet.

In a separate tweet, Andy addressed concerns of not acknowledging Lisa’s mother on this week’s episodes of Watch What Happens Live, noting that he was respecting Lisa’s request to not comment on Jean’s death. “She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air,” he wrote. “And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows.”

Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air. And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

Upon news of her mother’s death, Lisa stopped filming season 8 of her hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules. Jean’s passing came just 17 months after LVP lost her brother Mark Vanderpump, who committed suicide in April 2018.

“She is shocked and devastated and asked for privacy at this time as she gets ready to head back to London,” a family member of Lisa’s told HollywoodLife. “Lisa had decided to take a break from filming the show right now to be with family. Everyone of course understands. She’ll be back and looks forward to it.” Our insider added, “The rest of the cast is still shooting the show as planned.”