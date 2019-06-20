Whitney Port Stuns In See-Through Polka-Dot Dress At ‘The Hills’ Premiere Party — See Pics

Whitney Port looked gorgeous at ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ premiere in LA on June 19, when she rocked a completely sheer polka dot gown with a plunging slit on the front.

Whitney Port, 34, stole the show at the premiere party of The Hills: New Beginnings, at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles, on June 19. The red carpet was packed with all of our favorite Hills stars, as well as other celebs, but Whitney’s sheer polka dot dress was without a doubt the best look of the night. The social media star opted to wear a completely see-through black gown covered in tiny white polka dots with a plunging V-neckline lined with ruffles and huge short, poofy sleeves. The bodice of the dress showed off her black bra underneath, while the dress was cinched in at her tiny waist, flowing out into a fitted ruffle skirt that flashed her high-waisted black underwear. The skirt of the dress was the coolest part as it was covered in tiers of ruffles, ending all the way at her ankles. On the front of the skirt was a plunging slit that started high up on her thighs, showing off her long, toned pins.

Whitney accessorized her sexy premiere look with a pair of black, peep-toe ankle strap sandals, a black leather box clutch, and gorgeous glam. She opted to keep her blonde hair down and parted in the middle, flowing into effortless beach waves that were pushed behind her back. As for her makeup, she added an edgy dark black cat eye liner and a jet black pedicure. We weren’t surprised that Whitney was the best dressed of the night, as she is the only fashion designer and lifestyle blogger in the group, and she proved that in this get-up. Not only is Whitney a designer and blogger, she has her own podcast, WITH WHIT, and she has been married to her husband, Tim Rosenman, for four years and the couple have a son, Sonny Sanford, who turns two in July.

We loved seeing all of The Hills OGs on the red carpet – it brought back so many memories. In attendance were Audrina Patridge, 34, Brody Jenner, 35, Frankie Delgado, 38, Jason Wahler, 32, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, 37, and of course, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, who brought their one-year-old son, Gunner. Stephanie Pratt, 33, even showed up, despite admitting back in April, that she and her brother, Spencer, were no longer on speaking terms.

There were so many other stars on the carpet besides the cast, as Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton were there looking fabulous, and so many other guests, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.