Teresa Giudice Gets Emotional Over Joe ‘Missing’ His Kids’ Lives If He’s Deported: ‘No Child’ Should Go Though That

Teresa Giudice and the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoke about their feelings toward Joe Giudice getting deported in a new Bravo clip.

Teresa Giudice, 47, opened up on camera to Bravo about the reality she’s facing – that husband Joe Giudice, 47, may get deported. Teresa, and her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mates spoke about the situation in a newly-released clip. “If Joe gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation, celebrate their birthdays – anything,” Teresa said about Joe’s potential deportation to Italy affecting his relationship with daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in the video. “He’s gonna be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” Teresa continued. “They should have their daddy here.” She later added, “When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much. If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.” Teresa’s co-star on RHONJ Dolores Catania, 48, added what she thought in the clip. “Joe may get deported from this country forever,” she said. “That is so devastating. The girls expected their dad to come home after his sentence was over. This is ripping the rug out from under their feet again.”

Margaret Josephs, 52, also on the Bravo reality show, spoke about the devastating situation. “It boggles my mind that this is what’s going on,” Margaret said. “It’s just the most painful thing I’ve ever heard of. I do feel for the girls. They are very upset that this is happening to their father, and rightfully so.” The video showed clips of Teresa interacting with her daughters, asking if they miss their father.

Jennifer Aydin, 42, spoke as well. “If Teresa decides not to go with him, I mean, she’s gotta do what works for her,” she said. “If my husband were being deported, without a doubt, I would leave with him in a blink of an eye. Even though she may not go over there, I still think she’s doing everything she can to be a good mom. I don’t think the honor or integrity of her marriage goes out the window.” Right now, it looks like Teresa is doing what she can to support her children during this awful situation. We’re here for you, Teresa!