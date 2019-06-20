‘Stranger Things 3’ Trailer Terrifies Fans & Hints Something Scary Got ‘Locked Out’ Of The Upside Down

Two weeks. That’s all the stands between you and the premiere of the third season of ‘Stranger Things’. But to get you pumped right now, Netflix has dropped the final trailer for the hit show — and it’s going to hit you in the feels.

It’s time to return to Hawkins to see what’s up with Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Nancy, and the whole gang of lovable 80’s characters that make up the crew of Stranger Things. Though fans were given a sneak peek of the third season in the first trailer, this latest one is taking this up to a new — and very ominous — level. At the beginning of the trailer an unseen force says, “You let us in…and now you are going to have to let us stay.” And yes, Eleven is thinking the same thing you are: “It doesn’t make sense. I closed the gate.” A montage of monster noises, worries of a new “host” and terrified faces from our beloved Hawkins gang ensues, and we’re already trembling.

The summer premiere of Netflix’s hottest show has been long awaited by fans. Season 2 premiered October 27, 2017, which means it’s been 20 months since last we saw what Eleven and her friends are up to. While on the promo trail for the new season, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and all the young stars have teased that this season will have been worth the wait. “I love season three, and I’ve been told by many people that it’s the best season yet,” Noah, who plays Will Byers, shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last fall at the Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy party.

While most details of the season have been kept very close to the vest, what we have learned about this ‘best season’ yet from the trailers is that viewers return to Hawkins in the summer of 1985. Love — and change — is in the air, as the beloved group friends face not only the turn of the forces of evil from the Upside Down, but also the terror of becoming teenagers. Truly, nothing could be more frightening!

Stranger Things returns to Netflix, streaming it’s third season on Thursday, July 4th, 2019.