Ciara makes a revelation about her parents in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 21 episode of ‘RuPaul.’ Ciara admits for the first that her parents went their separate ways after being married 33 years.

Ciara, 33, sits down with RuPaul, 58, and opens up about her parents’ relationship for the first time in June 21 edition of RuPaul’s daytime talk show and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first look. RuPaul asks Ciara whether or not her parents, Carlton and Jackie, are still together. “My parents were married for 33 years and they’re not together anymore,” Ciara reveals. “However, they are both happily married so it’s good.” She’s never talked about her parents splitting up — until now.

The “Level Up” singer admits that her parents breaking up was “very out of body” for her. She continues: “Because imagine you go for 33 years of mom and dad being together and when I had my child, my son, my first child [Future], I was like, I just know mommy and daddy that made [a] baby was what the scenario was supposed to be. That was like, whoa, when that happened.”

She adds that her mother and father went their separate ways “shortly after” she started dating Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara and Russell’s relationship began in 2015 and they were engaged in March 2016. They were married in July 2016. They welcomed a daughter named Sienna in 2017.

RuPaul is the new weekday hour-long talk show hosted by actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality and author RuPaul. In addition to Ciara, the show has featured celebrity guests like Lisa Vanderpump, Gayle King, Billy Eichner, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, and Chrissy Metz. RuPaul airs weekdays on select Fox Television Stations.