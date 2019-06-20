Rihanna Stuns In Strapless Plaid Jumpsuit & Cool Waist-Length Braids — See Pics

Rihanna looked stunning in a strapless plaid jumpsuit & long red braids when she headed to ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ on a rainy day in NYC on June 19.

Rihanna, 31, has been everywhere and back lately, promoting her new Fenty fashion brand, and the gorgeous singer has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits. Rihanna’s latest look may just be one of our favorites, as she stepped out in the rain for her guest appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, on Wednesday, June 19, in NYC. RiRi opted to wear a strapless green and blue Dior tartan jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline showing off ample cleavage, which was pouring out of the top. The bodice of the one-piece was fitted, while the rest flowed out into straight-leg fitted trousers that were loose at her calves. She accessorized her look with a tiny black crocodile leather Maison Alaia purse, simple black patent leather ankle-strap sandals, a chunky gold chain choker necklace, and stacks of gold bracelets and rings. The best part of her look was without a doubt her braids, though, as she parted her hair in the middle and let her newly dyed red hair down in long, super tight skinny braids.

Rihanna first debuted her braids just one day before, when she arrived at her Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in New York City. Rihanna arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress which hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. The tight little frock featured spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline that showed off some cleavage, while the side of the dress was rucked to show off her toned legs. In true RiRi style, she accessorized with the most fabulous jewels, opting to wear the David Webb Grand Girandole Earrings with amethyst, emeralds, opals, turquoise, diamonds, 18K gold, and platinum, the David Webb Aquamarine Stud Cuff with aquamarine, brilliant-cut diamonds, white enamel, 18K gold, and platinum, the David Webb Cubist Ring with aquamarine, diamonds, white enamel, 18K gold, and platinum, and the David Webb Ring with brilliant-cut diamonds, hammered 18K gold, and platinum. Aside from her dazzling jewels, she rocked a matching pair of satin hot pink ankle-strap sandals, a Medea Short White Purse, and gorgeous glam. For her glam, Rihanna debuted her long tight braids that ended at her waist, adding a bright pink lip, and voluminous lashes.

Rihanna has been absolutely killing it lately in all of her outfits. Whether she’s dressed up for an event or just at the airport, she always manages to pull off whatever she wears. Even when she first arrived in NYC on June 18, she opted to wear a casual outfit with a hint of glam.

She arrived at JFK rocking a full gray sweatsuit featuring a Palace Basically A Hood Hoodie and matching Palace Basically A Jogger Pants, with a ’47 New York Yankees Sure Shot Hat. Rihanna dressed up the look with a pair of silver sparkly Manolo Blahnik Spuriasli Pumps, a Dior Oblique Canvas Book Tote, and massive Balenciaga Crystal Drop Earrings.