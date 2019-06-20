Porsha Williams Shares New Video Of Baby Pilar Saying ‘Hi’ After Dennis McKinley Split

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have reportedly split, but she still has a lot to smile about, including her adorable daughter, Pilar.

Porsha Williams, 37, and her former fiance, Dennis McKinley, 38, are done. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stopped following her fiance on Instagram for the second time in less than a month on June 19, and the next day, E! News confirmed that the couple split. But instead of mourning the loss of her would-be marriage, Porsha’s attention is on her baby girl Pilar Jhena McKinley. And on June 20, the same day the news of her split broke, she shared the cutest video of her little bundle of joy.

In the video baby, PJ is laying down on her back and cooing for the camera. Porsha can be heard in the background saying ‘Yay’ to her vocal little one and even jokingly asks her, ‘Are you telling my business’ as PJ makes the cutest baby noises for the camera. She really is so precious.

Porsha captioned her video Pj says hi y’all !👋🏾👶🏽 #TalkingSally. Of course babies don’t typically start talking until they are closer to one year, according to WebMD. The same sight says 3 months is about when babies start cooing so it seems PJ is right on schedule.

It’s no surprise that Porsha’s focus is on her little girl because she’s clearly loves being a mom. But Baby PJ won’t be the only one taking Porsha’s mind off her break-up. As HollywoodLife previously reported Porsha has plenty on her plate to keep her busy. “Porsha is so focused on being a career woman and doing more than just reality TV so now that she has other projects and sees she can stand on her own two feet, she’s confident she’ll be OK.”