Olivia Culpo Shows Off Long Legs In Green Mini Dress — Sexy Pic

Olivia Culpo had one of her best fashion moments while at an event for Vital Proteins in Chicago on June 19. The model looked fierce in a green printed mini dress that showed off her toned, tan legs!

Does Olivia Culpo ever have an off day when it comes to fashion? — We’re going to say that’s a big, NO! The 27-year-old model stunned in a green printed mini dress while at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water Launch Party at Millennium Park on Wednesday. Olivia is an ambassador for the nutrition products brand.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her toned legs while she posed for photos. Her mini dress featured exaggerated shoulders, long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a layered thigh-high slit. Olivia paired her green ensemble with open-toe stilettos with ankle ties. She wore her short bob down and straight, and rocked a pink lip.

“Just got to Chicago! Getting my glow on with @vitalproteins,” Olivia captioned a photo from the bash, which was also attended by E! personality, Morgan Stewart and fashion CEO of Same Los Angeles, Shea Marie. Olivia has credited Vital Proteins as the secret to her smooth, glowing skin.

Olivia’s Chicago appearance came about a week after her Maxim Hot 100 cover heated up newsstands! She covered the iconic magazine for its annual Hot 100 issue, where she posed topless under a sheer cream-colored robe. She wore small panties of the same color, which featured lace and delicate bows.

The Express partner joins A-list stars — Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde and Kate Upton — who’ve previously held the coveted cover spot in past years. Olivia later expressed how humbled she is to be part of such a great group of cover stars.

“There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years,” she told Maxim in an interview accompanying her cover. “I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us.”