Nikki Bella shared her gorgeous pink outfit off on her Instagram account before heading on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’

Nikki Bella, 35, showed up to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night in a look! The reality television star arrived in a one-shouldered hot pink glittery crop top and matching mini skirt. The star wore her hair up in a sectioned poofy ponytail. Nikki rocked a beautiful smoky eye look with nude lipstick. She posted seven pics and Boomerangs of her look, right before going on the late night show. “Ready for @fallontonight make sure to tune in! #bellaspodcast #fallontonight,” she captioned the post.

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, also 35, appeared on the show with her. Brie wore a gorgeous blue dress with floral decorations while making the appearance. The two sisters looked absolutely stunning! Their time on the show came after Nikki celebrated her rumored boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s 37th birthday!

“Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart,” Nikki said on her June 12 birthday post. “You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!”

Nikki shared a series of photos of her and Artem together on his birthday post, it was the absolute sweetest. Whether or not the couple decides to officially be exclusively together, we love them both! And as for Nikki’s fashion? We’ve always loved her daring looks, and can’t wait to see what other ensembles she puts together in the near future.