Mac Miller Raps About How ‘Hard’ It Was To ‘Stay Sober’ On New Song Released 9 Mos. After His Death

‘That’s Life,’ which was released by 88 Keys & Sia, is the 2nd posthumous track from Mac Miller & its heartbreaking lyrics has fans in their feels.

More than nine months after Mac Miller’s death, fans have received a new piece of music from the rapper. Mac’s posthumous track, “That’s Life,” was released on June 20, and it’s a beautiful, slow-moving track that features both Sia, 43, and rapper 88 Keys. The song details the struggles the rapper faced with sobriety and contains some incredibly honest lyrics. “They told me don’t make a promise you can’t keep//All the drugs in your system you can’t sleep//How many times you had to buy plan B//For a girl you’d never bring back home to meet your family,” Mac can be heard rapping on the track.

Understandably, fans are emotional after receiving a new piece of music from the late rapper, and they took to Twitter with their thoughts on the posthumous track. “This 88-Keys x Mac Miller x Sia track tho….. beautiful,” one person tweeted after taking a listen. “Waking up to new music with Mac Miller is probably the best way to start the day,” another wrote, elated by the news of new music. “This is beautiful. Malcolm will be remembered forever and always. Much love. Most Dope forever,” one fan tweeted.

Sia and 88 had to receive permission from Mac’s family to release the song, and were given the green light to put it out to the masses. Mac’s never-before-heard verses were recorded as early as 2015. For 88, it was an honor to be part of the release. “‘That’s Life’ is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I’ve been working on over the past few years,” he said in a press release. “We all have to forge through the good, the bad and the ugly. Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special.”

The “Self Care” hitmaker passed away from a drug overdose in September of 2018 at the age of 26. “That’s Life” marks his second posthumous release. His song “Time” with Anderson Paak and Kali Uchis dropped this past June.