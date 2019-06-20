Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Her First Words She Said To Jordyn Woods After Tristian Thompson Cheating Scandal

Everyone wanted to know what Kylie Jenner was thinking after her former BFF kissed Tristan Thompson. A new clip from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reveals just that.

Kylie Jenner, 21, had her world turned upside down when Jordyn Woods, 21, kissed Tristan Thompson, 28, in February, and we’re just now seeing her initial reaction to it all in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser clip with sisters Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 38. “I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” Kylie said about her former BFF.

“She was just like, crying the whole time,” Kylie continued. “I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. I bet you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face. And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True. Not Khloé, not me. But you weren’t thinking about yourself. Like look what you did. You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

Khloé spoke about how none of them saw it coming from Jordyn, even though she had experienced cheating from Tristan before. “Tristan, we’ve all known what he is capable of,” the Good American co-founder said. “Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” Khloe said. Kim piped in, “No one believed it when it was online.” Khloe agreed, “No one believed it.”

Kim continued, “But I also think that the tone of not ever saying ‘sorry,’ like, I would’ve been on Khloé’s doorstep bawling my eyes out, being like, ”F*** I don’t know what the f*** I was doing, holy sh*t, I’m a f****** idiot.'”

This was the first time we’ve seen a full sit-down conversation of the sisters discussing the drama that took place a few months back. We’re sure there will be far more to see once the two-part season finale airs this Sunday, June 23, at 9 p.m. E.T.