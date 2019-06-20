Kandi Burruss’ Husband Todd Tucker Defends Taking Daughter, 23, To Strip Club

Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, thinks it’s ‘not a big deal’ to ‘throw some ones’ at the strip club with his daughter Kaela. In fact, he insists parents could learn from this unlikely trip because ‘exposure is key.’

For Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, family time isn’t limited to status quo places like Disneyland and The Cheesecake Factory. In the midst of his daughter Kaela’s birthday trip to London, Todd took his mini me to a strip club on June 19. The television producer even shared a memento from the visit, which was a video of a (fully clothed) stripper taking command of the pole as his daughter, now 23, sipped her drink nearby. “Watch out for the bootie! Lol!” Todd cheekily captioned the clip, but not everyone was laughing in the comments section. “Why you take her there?? Wtf?” one follower asked, while another fan wrote, “You teaching your daughter to enjoy this behavior 😳😳😳.” Apparently, this wasn’t their first father-daughter trip to the strip club!

“Me and my daughter been to the strip club before — we’ve been to Magic City, ain’t no big deal,” Todd said in a video sent to TMZ, referring to a famous strip club in Atlanta. And Kaela’s grandmother has also seen strippers shake their tail feathers, as Todd added, “Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It’s in our genes.” The husband of one of the most iconic The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars even explained why he’s taking the “Cool Dad” route: “It’s bonding, we throw some ones together, smack a couple of booties, but it shows that is cool, so she’s able to have those good conversations with me.” Todd emphasized that “Exposure is key” and that his daughter is “seeing the world” — and some booties!

If your dad won’t take you to the strip club, someone else will — that’s Todd’s theory, anwyas. “That’s what we need to do — we need to spend more time with our kids, even if it’s at the strip club,” the father added. “It’s not a big deal. They’re going to find out from their friends anyway.”

Outside of the strip club, Todd and his daughter have also visited Buckingham Palace and London’s signature red phone box. He welcomed Kaela with an ex, and also shares a three-year-old son, Ace Wells Tucker, with Kandi. On June 18, Kandi even gave her stepdaughter a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram!