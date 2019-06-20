Kandi Burruss & Daughter, 16, Take On Todrick Hall’s ‘NHHH Challenge’ In Epic Video

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley is taking after her mom’s performance skills. The mother-daughter duo took on the ‘NHHH Challenge’ by Todrick Hall and they nailed it!

Kandi Burruss, 43, and her 16-year-old daughter Riley, took on Todrick Hall‘s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” challenge on June 19 and the video is amazing! The mother and daughter, along with their dancer friend, Jazmine Robinson were up late while at Riley’s new apartment in New York when they filmed the dance video. All three ladies rocked heels, of course, for their rendition of the Todrick’s latest hit, which dropped in May.

“Before leaving New York I had to #Pafoooorm!!!! @rileyburruss @Jazmine & I rocked the #NHHHchallenge 😜 #triller. @todrick this one is for you boo! 😘,” Kandi captioned the video in a post on Instagram, along with the hashtag, “Happy Pride Month”. Riley also shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “When you have a dance party at 12 am”.

And, their late night dance session was a hit! Todrick watched the video and was impressed. “I AM DEAD!!!!! AGHHHHHHH,” he wrote in the comments under Kandi’s post. Her other famous friends enjoyed the challenge video too with Mona Scott Young writing, “OMG!!! I ❤️❤️❤️ @todrick!!! So proud of him with this SMIDDASH!!” Rasheeda Frost added: “This is so cute!!”

Kandi was in New York visiting her daughter, Riley who just moved into her apartment in the big city. Riley just started her internship at a law firm, and Kandi gushed over her daughter’s new job in a video on IG. “Everything went well on [Riley’s] first day, so I guess it’s time for me to go home. My baby Riley & [Jazmine Robinson] will be in NYC for the summer,” she captioned the proud video, adding “Pray for me y’all!” with the hashtag, “My Baby Is Growing Up.”