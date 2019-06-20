Justin Bieber Still Secretly Planning Real Fight With Tom Cruise: His Call With UFC Revealed

Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise’s big fight might still be on! The fight between the two stars is reportedly in early planning stages.

Justin Bieber, 25, might be fighting Tom Cruise, 56, after all! Justin’s manager Scooter Braun, 38, Ari Emanuel, 58, co-CEO of the agency that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and Dana White, president of the UFC recently had a phone call about the possible fight, according to TMZ.

Ari reportedly said that a fight between the “I Don’t Care” singer and Tom would be “epic” and “[needs] to happen.” Dana allegedly piped in that he supported the fight as well, saying he was game, “100%.” Justin would definitely do the fight, Scooter reportedly said on the call. Ari said on the call that he thought Tom “would agree” to fight Justin.

Fans remember that Justin took to Twitter a little more than a week ago to challenge the older actor to a match. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Justin said. “Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?” Justin also jokingly posted a fan-made YouTube video of Justin and Tom fighting, in which Tom “won.” Justin said, captioning the link to the video, “Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Tom decides to fight Justin – it surely would be a must-watch event! Tom is more than 30 years older than Justin, but Tom has a lot more life experience. We’ll have to just wait and see what happens!