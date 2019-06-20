Anna Duggar Reveals The Sex Of Baby No. 6 With Husband Josh Duggar — Boy Or Girl?

Josh and Anna Duggar already have three boys and two girls and their sixth child is on the way. The family gathered around for the sweetest gender reveal to see what the new addition will be.

It’s going to be an even household for Josh and Anna Duggar, as the newest addition to their family this fall will be a little girl. That means the couple will have an equal three sons and three daughters as they’re already parents to Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and one-year-old Mason. The family shared the gender reveal via an Instagram video on June 20, with Marcus pouring water into a gold beehive as pink goo comes bubbling out of the top. The boys are absolutely overjoyed that they’re getting a new sister, with Michael jumping up and down excitedly yelling “It’s a girl! It’s a girl!” before turning to his mom and putting his arms around her and resting his head on her pregnant belly.

Anna, 30, captioned the video “IT’S A… 🥁 This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting! Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall! 🎀🍁” Then she reminisced about how the family helped popularize the gender reveal trend along with Josh’s late grandmother Mary Duggar.

“This morning (sister-in-law) Jessa sent over an article which mentioned our first gender reveal with Mackynzie on the Today Show as something that helped popularize gender reveal cakes 10 years ago. 🍰 (while it’s hard to believe it’s been that long, it also reminded us to get this video posted! 🙈),” Anna began.

“A little behind the scenes story: When I was expecting Kynzie, Grandma Duggar excitedly told me of a ‘new trend’ that featured baking a gender reveal cake. Grandma asked if she and Amy could bake one for us?!?! Josh and I loved the idea and that was our plan…until our producers heard about the idea and it grew quite a bit! Buddy the Cake Boss ended up baking the first gender reveal cake for us! We were thrilled to cut into our pink cake with Meredith Vieira in NYC. All that to say, Grandma was the one who sparked this special tradition for our family and it sounds like a lot of other families have enjoyed the idea over the years as well!” she explained.

Sadly Josh’s grandmother Mary won’t be around to meet the new addition to the family, as she accidentally drowned in a swimming pool on June 9 at the age of 78. But she did find out the sex of the baby before her tragic death. “With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus! #littleduggars,” Anna added.