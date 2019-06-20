The Jonas Brothers Sing In Spanish On New Track ‘Runaway’ With Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha

The Jonas Brothers are showing off their bilingual vocal chops on their latest track! The trio joined Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha for a fiery new song & video, ‘Runaway.’

How’s that for a collab crew! The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with Latin music king Daddy Yankee for a track and he’s not the only one bringing the Latin flavor. Sebastian Yatra and Rob Kardashian’s latest flame, Natti Natasha are also featured on the song! The bilingual tracks shows the four artists alternative verses and at one point — the JoBros even sing in Spanish! You can watch the the visual for the catchy new track, above. With these superstars all landing themselves on the same track, it’s very well they may have just dropped the song of the summer!

While Daddy Yankee and the JoBros are household names, Sebastrian and Natti are right on the cusp of being A-listers themselves. Natti has been making headlines left and right not only for her music, but for her public flirtation-ship with none other than Rob Kardashian. The twos stars have been flirting on Twitter ever since Rob hit her up publicly on June 4 and apparently they are even going to me meeting up. After the songstress wished Rob a happy Father’s Day, he responded back with thanks and telling her “see u soon.”

While “Runaway” may have a completely different vibe than the rest of their recent singles, they really nailed it with this one! Watch the epic new video for the track above.