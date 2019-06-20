Jesse Tyler Ferguson: It’s ‘Extremely Sad’ That ‘Modern Family’ Is ‘Coming To An End’

The iconic sitcom ‘Modern Family’ will be ending after season 11. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Jesse Tyler Ferguson about the ‘bittersweet’ finale season and his new tie collection in honor of Pride month.

Modern Family is preparing for its swan song. The hit ABC comedy will be coming to an end after 11 seasons. The final season will premiere this fall. The family sitcom is beloved amongst the millions of fans and the cast. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY about the final season with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, while promoting his new capsule collection for Pride month at the Tie The Knot Pride Pop-Up show, which opened in NYC on June 14.

“Going into the last season, it’s already very bittersweet. We are extremely sad it’s coming to an end,” Jesse told HollywoodLife. “There’s definitely a lot of excitement around what all of our next opportunities are going to be, but I’m really happy that we have this last season to fully enjoy each last moment — our last first table read of the season, etc. — to have that build up to the final moments for both us and for the fans.”

This cast has been working together for over a decade, so it’s not going to be easy saying goodbye to the show. “We truly are a family,” Jesse continued. “Not just the cast, but the crew, many of which who have been with us since the very beginning. People have had kids and started families during the run of the show and it’s such a family dynamic. Not seeing these people every day anymore is really going to be a new adjustment.”

Jesse has also created a charity tie collection in celebration of Pride Month. “This season we tapped my good friend, author, and activist Jacob Tobia, to create a few bow tie designs along with a few other fun accessories. They designed some of my favorite ties we’ve ever done. We then worked with The Tie Bar to round out the collection with some perfect Pride-ready pieces like no-show socks, a phone pop socket, lapel pins, cufflinks, and you can’t forget the clack fan. The pop-up shop at The Tie Bar’s New York store is really now a one-stop shop for all Pride style needs. The collection is available in-store in New York through June 30 at 400 Madison Avenue or online exclusively at http://www.thetiebar.com.

The actor also revealed that he and his husband, Justin Mikita, collaborate together with The Tie Bar. “Partnering with them as a brand has been so helpful for us,” Jesse said. “They really are on point with what the trends are, and we love to take guidance from them. We always have a strong vision of what we want, and they help us go back and forth to bring that to life. It’s really a collaborative effort.”