‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer: JWoww Dances With A Hottie Amidst Divorce, Ronnie Gets ‘Jumped’ & More

A lot goes down on the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ and this jam-packed trailer shows JWoww dealing with her divorce, The Situation heading to prison and more!

“We definitely all are going through our own stuff,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says in the new trailer for season 2B of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “We’re not kids anymore.” Ronnie has been dealing with a LOT since the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018, and his relationship drama with Jen Harley has been the center of attention on the show. However, it’s a different cast member who goes through a major shift in her personal life this time around: Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Season 2B was filmed after JWoww filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in Sept. 2018, and as we saw play out in real time, the aftermath of the split was not pretty.

“You’re going through a divorce from someone you love,” Pauly D says to JWoww in the trailer. However, while some scenes show her looking a bit upset, there’s also one scene that shows her moving on — and dancing with a hot cowboy at a country bar! JWoww has a huge smile on her face as she’s tearing up the dance floor, too. Now, JWoww is dating Zack Carpinello, but it’s unclear if he’ll appear on the new episodes or not. Meanwhile, Ronnie seems to still be going through a lot, as well. At one point in the trailer, he lifts up his sunglasses to show his castmates his busted up face, to which Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gasps and Deena Cortese asks, “You got JUMPED?!”

Then, of course, there’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who marries his longtime love, Lauren Pesce in the upcoming episodes. However, he also prepares to begin his eight month prison sentence, and his castmates are there to support him the whole way. The trailer shows them throwing him a going away dinner, during which he thanks them for standing by him throughout his ups and downs.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns with all-new episodes on July 11 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!