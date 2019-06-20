Gabrielle Union Rocks Sheer, Plunging Dress & Cuddles Baby Kaavia, 7 Mos., On Family Vacation

Gabrielle Union held daughter Kaavia James while enjoying her vacation in Cannes, France.

Gabrielle Union, 46, looked absolutely glowing while posing in front of the Bay of Cannes and holding seven-month-old daughter, Kaavia James. Gabrielle wore a sheer dress with yellow lace detailing, and also played on the beach sand with retired husband, Dwyane Wade, 37. Her post with her husband revealed the plunging front of her dress, which seemed airy and light – perfect for their summery day on the beach.

“Everyday with her is dreamy,” Gabrielle said while holding her precious baby. Kaavia wore a little white onesie as she wrapped her arm around her mom. Kaavia showed off her typical sassy smirk, while Gabrielle smiled brightly against the gorgeous sea and mountain background.

Gabrielle captioned her series of pics with her husband, “Family time is the best time. The [Wades] takes Cannes Lion,” the actress said, referencing the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. She hashtagged that they were at Inkwell Beach Cannes, which was an activation on the beach for “equality, diversity, and inclusion.” Gabrielle and Dwyane posed for multiple pics, looking so in love together. Her husband wore a white t-shirt, white sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Zion Wade, 12, who is Dwyane’s son with his ex-wife Siohvaugn Funches, 37, also joined Gabrielle, his dad, and little baby sister on the European adventure. The crew, sans Kaavia, took a fun music video in front of the French Riviera yesterday. Gabrielle and Zion playfully pushed Dwyane while he unexpectedly took a slight stumble. We don’t blame the former Miami Heat player – he wasn’t a football player!

We love seeing all of these new family pics and videos from their vacation. While their time at the festival is likely coming to a close – it ends tomorrow, June 21 – we’ll surely get more family content of the Wade family soon!