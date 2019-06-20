Erika Jayne Bares All In Revealing Instagram Pic From Sexy Photoshoot

Erika Jayne isn’t afraid to show some skin! The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star shared a revealing image on her Instagram.

Erika Jayne just gave her followers an eyeful of booty. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, took to her Instagram on June 20 to share a very NSFW photo. In the image, the reality star faced away from the camera and leaned over a table… without any clothes on. The only thing Erika was wearing was a pair of stilettos.

But she wasn’t the only person in the pic – around the table were three other people who are concentrated on something on the piece of furniture, paying no mind to Erika’s bare booty. Erika joked about her lack of attire while working with the caption, “Business casual.”

Erika’s followers clearly saw the humor in the pic. One fan simply commented, “Love the shoes!!” Even one of her RHOBH costars got in on the fun! Lisa Rinna took to the comments section to add, “Smiling at me!” along with the cry-laughing emoji.

This isn’t the only risqué photo Erika has shared recently. Just a few hours before sharing this shot, the singer also posted an image of her rocking a one-piece swimsuit that was cut in a way that showed plenty of side cleavage. She rounded out her look with silver heels that strapped up her calf, oversized sunglasses and triangle earrings. “Mykonos sunrise..” she captioned the image of her lying out on a beach. Keep the sexy pics coming, Erika!