Emily Hackett is continuing to break boundaries with her new song ‘Worth the Weight,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE first listen of the track right here!

Emily Hackett is EXCLUSIVELY premiering her hot new song, “Worth the Weight,” with HollywoodLife! The rising country/pop singer croons about holding the weight of the world on her shoulders on the powerful track, which she says she wrote at a time when she wasn’t sure she wanted to pursue a career in music industry. “At the time, I was interning for major labels in Nashville and kind of made myself believe that just being involved with music would be enough,” she explained. “But at the end of the day it was the grind of creating and performing that was more worth the weight than the workload of getting others’ creations to the public.”

She admitted that being “true” to what she wanted out of her future was not easy because of “today’s standards and expectations and the stresses of what is deemed as success.” However, she decided to “keep on truckin'” once she realized that her dream was worth the effort she was putting into it. “Personally, I think you are well on your way if you are at least asking yourself the question…is what I’m doing worth the weight?” Emily said. “If the answer is no, maybe it’s time to shake some s*** up.”

“Worth The Weight” was written by Emily, her husband, Mike Reaves, and William Anderson. It also features vocals from some of her friends in the industry, like Caylee Hammack, Davis Naish, Jeffrey Goldford, Sinead Burgess and Patrick Droney!

Emily is a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country for 2019, along with Lauren Duski, Ingrid Andress, Stephanie Quayle, Tenille Townes, Leah Turner, Anna Vaus, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson. Previously, artists like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and more have been on the same list.