De’Andre Hunter Reveals How His NBA Draft Day Suit Gives Love To His Hometown Of Philly

No matter where De’Andre Hunter goes during the NBA Draft, his home of Philadelphia will be close to his heart – literally. He tells us EXCLUSIVELY how his suit reps his hometown, who he wants to face against in the NBA and more!

The City of Brotherly love will be watching De’Andre Hunter, 21, on June 20. The Philadelphia native is predicted to be a Top-10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it’s not hard to see why. He averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds during his time at the University of Virginia. His team-high 27 points during the 2019 NCAA Championship game against Texas Tech helped secure the national title for the Virginia Cavaliers. Add in how he’s described as an “essential cog in Virginia’s elite defense,” and it’s clear why he’s a hot prospect.

The chances of De’Andre getting picked by the Philadelphia 76ers are low, as the team picks 24th in the first round. Analysts have predicted that De’Andre will wind up in Cleveland with the Cavaliers or possibly join predicted No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson in New Orleans. Wherever De’Andre goes, he’ll carry a piece of Philly with him and in the case of the 2019 Draft night, on him. De’Andre EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the unique customization to his draft day suit, who he’s ready to face on the court in the NBA, and which rap song he’d want to play throughout the Barclays center the moment he’s drafted (hint: it’s another one of Philly’s favorite sons.)

HollywoodLife: Take us through the process of customizing your suit with JCPenney.

De’Andre Hunter: I worked with JCPenney’s senior stylist to fully customize my J. Ferrar suit: from choosing the color and pattern to creating a personalized liner that no one else will have but me. The liner features details that honor my hometown of Philly and my motto, “Skills Over Politics.” It was a fun process to design, and I can’t wait to show it off on draft night.

Will you be making a huge splash at the NBA Draft with your fashion?

Yes, I think so! Can’t wait to hit the red carpet in my JF suit and flash my personalized jacket liner.

Had a great time talking leadership with the kids from Educational Alliance Boys & Girls Club and Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens. Thanks @JCPenney for making this all happen. #AllAtJCP #ad pic.twitter.com/5tcqVmVctC — De'Andre Hunter (@drehunter_) June 19, 2019

Tell us about your look and how you chose what to wear? What kind of fashion statement did you want to make on the night that will change your life forever?

JCPenney is really allowing me to bring my own style to the draft with my customized JF suit. I wanted to do something different than my typical laid back style. As you said, this is the biggest night of my life, and I wanted to make a statement and wear something that’s really special to me.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say my personal style is more casual and not very flashy, but that’s about to change on draft night.

If you could pick which song would play when you walk up to get your team’s hat, what would it be?

“Dreams & Nightmares” by Meek Mill

Many mock drafts have you going to either the Lakers or the Cavaliers. Wherever you land, what will you bring to your future team?

Hard work, winning mentality, and a versatile player.

Who is one player you’ve looked up to that you can’t wait to face off against when you’re officially in the league?

Kevin Durant.

What’s one thing you’ll take away from your time at the University of Virginia?

Preparation.

What’s one thing people don’t know about you that you’d want them to know?

I love candy and I can dance (a little bit).

Give us a taste of how your summer will go as you head into the league. What do you want to work on most?

Outside Summer League, I’ll be in the gym a lot preparing my body for the 82-game grind.