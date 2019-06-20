‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey: How She Feels About Filming With NeNe Leakes For The 1st Time Since Reunion Fight

Cynthia Bailey is almost back to filming episodes of ‘RHOA’ with NeNe Leakes after the co-stars had a headline-making fight at the reunion and she has a very specific opinion about it all.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is gearing up to film season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta next week and it will include some of the first scenes with co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, who she’s been feuding with for the past few months, but she’s not at all letting it get to her and is going to do what she feels she has to do for the Bravo series. “Cynthia is so un-bothered over the fact that she has to see NeNe next weekend when NeNe begins filming RHOA in New York,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re being forced to film together and actually talk for the first time since the RHOA reunion last spring. She doesn’t care at all. Cynthia knows this will be the first time that she will have to talk to NenN in awhile and neither is looking forward to it whatsoever.”

In addition to not speaking to Cynthia, NeNe hasn’t been in contact with most of her RHOA co-stars lately so to film with them again should lead to unexpected things. “NeNe isn’t speaking to any of the main RHOA ladies right now,” the source continued. “She is now barely speaking to Eva Marcille, 34, who has been her friend for a while now. All of the ladies are extremely interested to see how this is all going to work with her filming finally. They’ve all been filming for about a month now, so now that she’s officially in the dynamic and mix, it should be interesting. NeNe and Kandi [Burruss], 43, are in a good spot, but that’s basically it for NeNe right now.”

NeNe and Cynthia first started their feud after NeNe accused Cynthia of setting her up when she invited Kenya Moore, 48, someone NeNe made headlines for not getting along with, to the same party NeNe was at. Cynthia has denied this accusation, but NeNe still maintains her point of view.

NeNe and Cynthia are set to reunite on the Bravo float, which will appear in New York’s World Pride Parade next week.