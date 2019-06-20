‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey: How She Feels About Filming With NeNe Leakes For The 1st Time Since Reunion Fight
Cynthia Bailey is almost back to filming episodes of ‘RHOA’ with NeNe Leakes after the co-stars had a headline-making fight at the reunion and she has a very specific opinion about it all.
Cynthia Bailey, 52, is gearing up to film season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta next week and it will include some of the first scenes with co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, who she’s been feuding with for the past few months, but she’s not at all letting it get to her and is going to do what she feels she has to do for the Bravo series. “Cynthia is so un-bothered over the fact that she has to see NeNe next weekend when NeNe begins filming RHOA in New York,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re being forced to film together and actually talk for the first time since the RHOA reunion last spring. She doesn’t care at all. Cynthia knows this will be the first time that she will have to talk to NenN in awhile and neither is looking forward to it whatsoever.”