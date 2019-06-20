Cynthia Bailey, 52, Strikes A Sexy Pose & Shows Off Incredible Figure In Strapless Dress

Cynthia Bailey is a stunner! The ‘RHOA’ star dazzled in a sexy, strapless dress for a new photo.

Cynthia Bailey knows how to work it! The reality star, 52, took to her Instagram on June 19 to share a gorgeous shot of her wearing a black, strapless dress. She paired the tight Jovani gown with a statement necklace. For her beauty look, Cynthia rocked her natural curls, along with a dark smokey eye and a soft pink lip. “Just gonna sit right here & be grateful & watch God work,” Cynthia captioned the post.

The model looked totally calm in the picture, so it’s also a good depiction of how she feels about working with NeNe Leakes again. As previously reported, the two co-stars will begin filming season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta on the Bravo float at the New York City Pride Parade on June 30. While the pair have sparred in the past, Cynthia isn’t concerned about facing NeNe.

“Cynthia is so unbothered over the fact that she has to see NeNe next weekend when NeNe begins filming RHOA in New York,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They’re being forced to film together and actually talk for the first time since the RHOA reunion last spring. She doesn’t care at all. Cynthia knows this will be the first time that she will have to talk to NeNe in a while and neither is looking forward to it whatsoever.”

NeNe feels similarly about the situation, according to another insider who previously spoke with HL. “Nene isn’t looking forward to filming with Cynthia, but she isn’t nervous or scared. It’s her paycheck and she’s clearly earned it as she’ll be making somewhere in the 7 figures, so that part she is happy about,” the source told HollywoodLife. We’ll have to wait and see what drama goes down on the float – but hopefully Cynthia will look just as fierce as she did in her latest Insta!