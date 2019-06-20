Watch
Bethenny Frankel Responds To Kelly Bensimon’s Miscarriage Claim: It’s ‘Insanity’

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel finally reacted to Kelly Bensimon’s wild claim that she didn’t care if she had miscarried her daughter, Bryn, while filming Season 3 of ‘RHONY’.

Kelly Bensimon might soon regret ever going after Bethenny Frankel because the Skinnygirl mogul clapped back at her former RHONY co-star during the June 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, after a caller asked her about Kelly’s recent miscarriage claim. In case you haven’t been following along, on a recent episode of the Out In The Wild podcast, Kelly claimed Bethenny “didn’t care” about her alleged pregnancy issues while filming Season 3 of RHONY. “She’s like, ‘Oh, if I have a miscarriage, whatever.’ She was having serious, serious, serious [pregnancy] complications, and I just didn’t understand why we were there filming and why she was even there in St. John,” Kelly said of Bethenny, when talking about the Season 3 trip dubbed “Scary Island”.

So then, when Bethenny appeared on WWHL on June 20, a caller asked her how she felt about Kelly’s comments, to which she said, “Wow I mean, if you want to take a look at insanity, listen that [podcast]. Don’t read it because Dorinda [Medley] said, ‘I listened to it and it’s like watching Scary Island.’ So I’m going  to promote these people that are going to sit and act normal and she’s like, ‘No, I’m real. I live, and am. So I’m real. And Andy hates me because I was on Shape magazine and I have leggings.’ And you know, it’s like absolutely, if she wanted a vacation from Scary Island — this is Scarier Island.”

The “Scary Island” trip became famous for the feud between Bethenny and Kelly, with many of the ladies suspecting that Kelly was suffering from a nervous breakdown, as she claimed she couldn’t sleep because Bethenny was “trying to kill her.” During the trip, Bethenny was also pregnant with her now 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.