Bethenny Frankel Responds To Kelly Bensimon’s Miscarriage Claim: It’s ‘Insanity’

Bethenny Frankel finally reacted to Kelly Bensimon’s wild claim that she didn’t care if she had miscarried her daughter, Bryn, while filming Season 3 of ‘RHONY’.

Kelly Bensimon might soon regret ever going after Bethenny Frankel because the Skinnygirl mogul clapped back at her former RHONY co-star during the June 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, after a caller asked her about Kelly’s recent miscarriage claim. In case you haven’t been following along, on a recent episode of the Out In The Wild podcast, Kelly claimed Bethenny “didn’t care” about her alleged pregnancy issues while filming Season 3 of RHONY. “She’s like, ‘Oh, if I have a miscarriage, whatever.’ She was having serious, serious, serious [pregnancy] complications, and I just didn’t understand why we were there filming and why she was even there in St. John,” Kelly said of Bethenny, when talking about the Season 3 trip dubbed “Scary Island”.

So then, when Bethenny appeared on WWHL on June 20, a caller asked her how she felt about Kelly’s comments, to which she said, “Wow I mean, if you want to take a look at insanity, listen that [podcast]. Don’t read it because Dorinda [Medley] said, ‘I listened to it and it’s like watching Scary Island.’ So I’m going to promote these people that are going to sit and act normal and she’s like, ‘No, I’m real. I live, and am. So I’m real. And Andy hates me because I was on Shape magazine and I have leggings.’ And you know, it’s like absolutely, if she wanted a vacation from Scary Island — this is Scarier Island.”

The “Scary Island” trip became famous for the feud between Bethenny and Kelly, with many of the ladies suspecting that Kelly was suffering from a nervous breakdown, as she claimed she couldn’t sleep because Bethenny was “trying to kill her.” During the trip, Bethenny was also pregnant with her now 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.