Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach In Bikini & Fans Are Still Sure She’s Pregnant With Chis Brown’s Baby

Ammika Harris And Chris Brown
Ammika Harris donned a bikini to show off her super flat tummy, but that’s not stopping Chris Brown’s fans from believing she’s expecting his second child.

Ammika Harris has posted yet another Instagram pic showing off her flat tummy and lack of any baby bump, but that isn’t stopping fans from thinking she’s pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby. On June 14 Page Six reported that a source close to the 30-year-old told the site that while they weren’t a couple, Ammika is expecting Chris’ second child and that was the reason behind his recent breakup from Indyamarie, 25. In a June 20 IG photo. Ammika is seen in bright orange bikini with black pants pulled up just below the bottoms and her stomach appears flat. It’s the second time this week the 26-year-old posted a belly baring photo in the wake of the pregnancy rumors.

Ammika is seen on a balcony modeling the swimwear with the caption “Ain’t gon lie @ohpolly swimwear are 🔥.” Since it seemed like she was just doing a plug for the brand, some fans thought the photo isn’t current. “I still think you’re pregnant.. post a video with you holding a sign with today’s date other than that we don’t believe you not pregnant sis,” one person wrote. Another added “I still think you’re prego 😩😍.”

Another noted that “How can y’all not tell? Angles are everything,” about the photo taken to show her view from the front and not the side. “Baby bump covered. I didn’t show till I was 7 months gone 🙌🙌” one female fan noted. But others just wished people would leave Ammika alone about the issue, with one fan writing “If she is or isn’t… don’t cause her stress! Or annoy her. Let her be.”

Ain’t gon lie @ohpolly swimwear are 🔥

“Because that instead of trying to guess if she is pregnant or not people do not take care of their own life, the girl already asked to stop 🙄 .. By the way beautiful photo Ammika ❤️,” one fan reminded everyone. On June 16 Ammika kindly asked fans to mind their own business by writing “I wish everyone could continue living their own life and stop assuming or speak about someone’s life like they know them personally,” she wrote in an Instagram story. If Ammika is expecting, it would be her first child and Chris’ second as he already shares daughter Royalty, 5, with Nia Guzman.