Teresa Giudice: Why She’s ‘Confident’ Joe Won’t Be Affected By Trump’s Mass Deportation Threat

Teresa Giudice is staying calm despite President Trump’s tweet, where he said ICE will soon begin a massive deportation process. Her husband, Joe, who’s been in ICE custody since March, is waiting to find out whether he will be deported back to Italy.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is not worried about Donald Trump‘s latest promise that ICE will begin removing “illegal aliens” from the United States “as fast as they come in.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is “positive” that her husband’s case will not interfere with the president’s plan of action. Joe Giudice, 46, was moved into ICE custody in March, immediately after his release from prison. He served a 41-month sentence for fraud.

“Teresa is doing everything to stay positive for her girls [Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10] and ensure them that Joe will have nothing to worry about regardless of Trump’s mass deportation threat,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Teresa is remaining confident this threat is just that, a threat, and that it won’t affect Joe at all,” the insider notes, adding that her husband’s legal team is “still fighting his appeal,” which the family is “confident” about. ” For the time being, Teresa is determined to focus on her girls’ happiness and spending time with family and friends,” the source adds.

Trump addressed his deportation plan in two lengthy tweets on June 17. “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people…..,” his first tweet read. The second tweet followed with: “…… long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

While Teresa has remained strong for the sake of the couple’s four girls, the same can’t be said for Joe, who a source close to the businessman told HollywoodLife that he has been extremely sad as he continues to sit in ICE custody. Not to mention, Teresa made it clear during the RHONJ reunion that she will divorce Joe, should he get deported.