Teen Choice Awards 2019 Nominations: Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift & More

Your favorite awards show of the summer has just released its first wave of nominees. Stars like Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and more are among the 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air Aug. 11 on FOX. For the first time in Teen Choice history, the two-hour event will air live from Hermosa Beach, California. The first wave of nominees were announced on June 19, with box office blockbusters Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Aquaman, and Crazy Rich Asians leading the nominations in the film category. On the TV front, shows like Riverdale, The Flash, and Shadowhunters nabbed the most nominations. Rapper Lil Nas X tops the nominations in the music category.

It’s all about the voting when it comes to the Teen Choice Awards. Voting is officially open as of 9:00 a.m. PT on June 19 through June 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT via https://fox.tv/TCA19 and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite Teen Choice 2019 Wave One nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one Teen Choice 2019 nominee per tweet. The second wave of nominations will be announced at a later date.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bumblebee”

“Captain Marvel”

“Men in Black: International”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”

John Cena – “Bumblebee”

Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame”

Samuel L. Jackson – “Captain Marvel”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson – “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Evangeline Lilly – “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Bumblebee”

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame”

Tessa Thompson – “Men in Black: International”

Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovie)

“Aladdin”

“Aquaman”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActor)

James McAvoy – “Dark Phoenix”

Jason Momoa – “Aquaman”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Mena Massoud – “Aladdin”

Will Smith – “Aladdin”

Zachary Levi – “Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActress)

Amber Heard – “Aquaman”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Keira Knightley – “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Naomi Scott – “Aladdin”

Sophie Turner – “Dark Phoenix”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“After”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Breakthrough”

“Five Feet Apart”

“The Hate U Give”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Cole Sprouse – “Five Feet Apart”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After”

Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Chrissy Metz – “Breakthrough”

Haley Lu Richardson – “Five Feet Apart”

Josephine Langford – “After”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Instant Family”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Little”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Henry Golding – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Kevin Hart – “Night School”

Liam Hemsworth – “Isn’t It Romantic”

Mark Wahlberg – “Instant Family”

Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”

Ryan Reynolds – “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Awkwafina – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date”

Marsai Martin – “Little”

Rebel Wilson – “Isn’t It Romantic”

Tiffany Haddish – “Night School”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Johnny Depp – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame”

Jude Law – “Captain Marvel”

Mark Strong – “Shazam!”

Marwan Kenzari – “Aladdin”

Patrick Wilson – “Aquaman”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Good Trouble”

“Marvel’s Runaways”

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“The Resident”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Adam Huber – “Dynasty”

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”

Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Cierra Ramirez – “Good Trouble”

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Maia Mitchell – “Good Trouble”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Sofia Carson – “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVShow)

“Charmed”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Legacies”

“Shadowhunters”

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActor)

Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”

Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”

Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural”

Ross Lynch – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActress)

Danielle Rose Russell – “Legacies”

Ellen Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters”

Kiernan Shipka – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Melonie Diaz – “Charmed”

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“Arrow”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

“Gotham”

“MacGyver”

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ben McKenzie – “Gotham”

Brandon Routh – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Brenton Thwaites – “Titans”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Lucas Till – “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest”

Jessica Alba – “L.A.’s Finest”

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“black-ish”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“One Day at a Time”

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Daniel Radcliffe – “Miracle Workers”

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”

Marcel Ruiz – “One Day at a Time”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Big Bang Theory”

Nina Dobrev – “Fam”

Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Adam Scott – “The Good Place”

Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”

Jon Cryer – “Supergirl”

Luke Baines – “Shadowhunters”

Sarah Carter – “The Flash”

Sea Shimooka – “Arrow”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“America’s Got Talent”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“All That”

“Beverly Hills, 90210”

“Friends”

“Moesha”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“The Office”

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Khalid – “Better”

Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”

CNCO – “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceR&BHipHopSong)

Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid – “Talk”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

AJR – “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille – “Joy”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”

lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”

Choice Ship (#ChoiceShip)

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath